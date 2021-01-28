You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Mike Stoops hired as defensive coordinator at FAU, per report

  • Updated
Mike Stoops

Then-OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops walks on the field before the game against Iowa State on Sept. 15, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops has been hired at the same position at FAU, per a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Stoops, the brother of former Sooner head coach Bob Stoops, was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 1999-2003 and again from 2012-2018.

During his previous stint at OU, Stoops was fired after the Sooner defense surrendered 501 yards and 27 first downs in a 48-45 loss to Texas in the Red River Showdown on Oct 7, 2018. At that time, the Oklahoma defense ranked 96th nationally in yards-per-game and 79th in points allowed. 

His dismissal also came after the Sooners allowed 385 yards-per-game in 2017, which included surrendering 527 total yards in a 54-48 loss to Georgia in the 2018 Rose Bowl. After Ruffin McNeill served as OU’s interim defensive coordinator following Stoops’ departure, the job went to Alex Grinch in January of 2019.

Stoops was hired as a defensive analyst by Alabama during that time as well.

The former Oklahoma coach finds himself at FAU a week after he was misreported as a candidate for Texas' linebackers coach.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

