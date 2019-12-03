OU football: Michael Thompson enters transfer portal

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Michael Thompson has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday morning.
I would like to say thanks to @LincolnRiley and the rest of the Oklahoma coaching staff for giving me a opportunity to do what I love and pursue my dreams but after taking some time and thinking I will be entering the transfer portal— Michael Thompson Jr (@mthompson201) December 3, 2019
Thompson, who missed the 2018 season due to injury, came to Norman as a defensive lineman before transitioning to offense. He never appeared in a game for the Sooners.
Thompson joins six other members of the 2018 class to enter the transfer portal, including defensive lineman Ron Tatum, offensive lineman Tramonda Moore, wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford, cornerback Miguel Edwards and defensive back Starrland Baldwin.
