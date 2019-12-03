You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Michael Thompson enters transfer portal

  • Updated
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Michael Thompson has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday morning. 

Thompson, who missed the 2018 season due to injury, came to Norman as a defensive lineman before transitioning to offense. He never appeared in a game for the Sooners. 

Thompson joins six other members of the 2018 class to enter the transfer portal, including defensive lineman Ron Tatum, offensive lineman Tramonda Moore, wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford, cornerback Miguel Edwards and defensive back Starrland Baldwin. 

