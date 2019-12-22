OU football: Merv Johnson, longtime Sooner radio analyst and coach, in recovery from car accident

Longtime Oklahoma radio analyst and former coach Merv Johnson is recovering from a car accident that happened Sunday afternoon near Perry, Oklahoma, per a statement from OU released Monday night.
Johnson was immediately transported by air to the OU Health Sciences Center, and was in the ICU. The press release said Johnson sustained multiple injuries, but was alert for the whole process of being treated. He's been moved to a regular room as of Monday.
"My dad, my sister and our families are very appreciative of all of the thoughts and prayers that have been extended by friends and strangers alike," said Johnson's son, Jeff Johnson. "He is in good spirits and is anxious to get home."
Johnson, 83, was a coach at OU from 1979 to 1997, serving under legendary coach Barry Switzer as an assistant coach for nine seasons. Following the 1997 season, Johnson moved into the position of director of football operations, which he served until his official retirement in 2017. During this time, Johnson also served as one of Oklahoma's radio analysts. Johnson has been a part of 513 straight OU football games over the last 40 years in some role with the team.
After his retirement in 2017, Johnson continued to be a part of the Sooners' radio broadcast and participated in his 500th game as a member of OU athletics during the 2018 Orange Bowl.
