OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — West Virginia

The No. 5 Sooners will host West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oklahoma will face first-year West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, and though the return of Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall would’ve been interesting, Brown listed him as “questionable” after he took a big hit in the first quarter of WVU’s 38-14 loss to Iowa State.
Meet the Sooners' opponent — West Virginia.
Head coach: Neal Brown
Before being hired by the Mountaineers after now-Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen’s departure, Brown was the head coach of Troy from 2015-18, where he garnered a 35-16 record (23-9 Sun Belt). The first-year West Virginia coach has held coaching positions at Texas Tech, Sacred Heart, Delaware, Kentucky and UMass.
Offense
West Virginia lost Kendall in the first quarter of its 38-14 loss to Iowa State after the Oklahoma transfer took a big hit. He didn’t return to the game. Junior quarterback Jack Allison finished the game with 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Kendall has thrown for 1,247 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. The Mountaineers average 326.2 yards of total offense per game.
Defense
West Virginia’s defense allows 207.67 passing yards per game, which ranked 54th in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The team has also allowed an average of 174.8 rushing yards through six games.
The Mountaineers playmakers are senior cornerback Keith Washington II, who has three interceptions and 11 tackles in five games, and freshman safety Tykee Smith who tallied five tackles and a pick-6, the team’s only defensive touchdown, in West Virginia's 38-14 loss to Iowa State.
Players to watch
It’s still unclear who will be the starting quarterback, between Kendall, Allison and freshman Trey Lowe. Brown still puts Kendall as questionable, and there’s a chance Kendall doesn’t get to play in the field he transferred from.
Freshman wide receiver Sam James is the team’s leading receiver with 359 yards. The newcomer has two touchdowns, and averages 9.7 yards on the catch.
Smith is an up-and-comer for the Mountaineers, who has 21 tackles on the season. Washington Jr. has three interceptions and 11 tackles in five games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.