OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — TCU

TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) will head to Norman for a Saturday night game against No. 9 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT on FOX. The Horned Frogs have beaten the Sooners five times in the 19 times the two programs have played each other.
Oklahoma is currently on a five-game win streak against TCU dating back to 2015, which includes a win in the 2017 Big 12 Championship.
Here are some things to know about the Sooners' next opponent — TCU:
Head coach: Gary Patterson
Now in his 19th season as TCU's head coach, Gary Patterson has tallied a 172-68 overall record. He's led the Horned Frogs to two victories against the Sooners in 10 attempts. In his first meeting with the Sooners in 2005, Patterson coached TCU to a 17-10 victory over then-Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops in Fort Worth.
The defensive-minded coach has held positions at 11 different schools, and he has coached linebackers at Pittsburg State, Tennessee Tech and UC Davis while also coaching defensive backs at Navy and Utah State. Patterson is now in his 37th season as a coach.
Offense
TCU relies heavily on the run game. The offense averages 215.6 rushing yards per game, good for 22nd in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The Horned Frogs have a backfield that includes freshman quarterback Max Duggan, who has 440 yards rushing; senior Darius Anderson, who averages 5.8 yards per carry and has accumulated 785 yards and six touchdowns; and senior Sewo Olonilua, who has racked up 488 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Defense
The Sooners will face a TCU defense that ranks No. 26 in total defense and No. 24 in rushing defense in the FBS. The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 in both of those categories.
TCU is just coming off of a 33-31 win over Texas Tech, which accumulated 402 total yards of offense against the Horned Frogs. TCU's defense allowed just 69 rushing yards and gained two turnovers — a fumble and an interception.
Players to watch
Although the Horned Frogs have a rush-heavy offense, junior wide receiver Jalen Reagor has accumulated 545 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also averages 15.1 yards per catch.
Duggan has 20 touchdowns on the season — 15 passing and five rushing. He threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns in the Horned Frogs' win over Texas Tech, while also running for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Junior linebacker Garret Wallow has accumulated 97 total tackles and an interception this season, and he has proven to be a valuable veteran for the TCU rushing defense.
