OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — No. 13 Baylor

The last time the Sooners went to Waco, Texas to play the Baylor Bears with playoff implications for both teams was in 2015, when No. 12 Oklahoma beat No. 4 Baylor, 44-34.
Since then, the Bears have been through two 7-6 seasons and a 1-11 season in 2017, head coach Matt Rhule's first season at the helm of the program. But this season, Rhule has led the team to a 9-0 record and a No. 13 College Football Playoff ranking going into its match against the No. 10 Oklahoma Saturday, Nov. 14.
With a hostile environment and playoff hopes on the line, Baylor will be the Sooners' biggest test to date this season.
Meet the Sooners' opponent — No. 13 Baylor
Head coach: Matt Rhule
Rhule has coached almost every position in his college coaching career. He's coached linebackers, defensive line, offensive line, quarterbacks, tight ends and has served as an offensive coordinator. He's coached at schools such as Temple and UCLA, and has even served as an assistant for the New York Giants.
Rhule's record at Baylor is 17-17, but that's also accounting his first two seasons going 1-11 and 7-6. Those were reconstruction years, and now he's leading his team into Saturday with a 9-0 record.
Offense
Baylor ranks fifth in the Big 12 in total offense — No. 25 in the FBS — with an average of 459.6 yards per game. The Sooners — sitting at No. 1 — have already faced the three teams in between then and the Bears: Iowa State, Texas and Texas.
But junior quarterback Charlie Brewer and his offense shouldn't be overlooked. Brewer has tallied 16 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season. He didn't score any touchdowns in regulation of Baylor's 29-23 win over TCU, but he threw two touchdowns and scored another on the ground in overtime to lead his team to a close win on the road, showing he's no stranger to clutch situations.
Defense
Baylor ranks No. 31 in the FBS in total defense, and has racked up 10 interceptions on the season. The Bears also rank No. 17 in scoring defense.
The Bears tallied three interceptions in their win against TCU — two from Grayland Arnold and one from Terrel Bernard.
Players to watch
Brewer ranks No. 26 in passing yards in the nation with 2,338. He's also rushed for 211 yards and a touchdown.
Senior wide receiver Denzel Mims stands at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and utilizes his size to make physical plays against cornerbacks and safeties. He's caught for 675 yards and eight touchdowns. In OU's 66-33 win over Baylor in 2018, Mims caught for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard registered 19 tackles in Baylor's triple-overtime win over TCU Saturday. He's tallied 68 on the season, and has proven to be a reliable defensive weapon for the Bears.
