OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — Kansas

With momentum from four consecutive crushing victories, the No. 6 Sooners will head to Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday for a game against head coach Les Miles and the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) — a team the Sooners haven't lost to since 1997.
With a new veteran head coach in Miles and a roster that includes offensive talent in sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Sooners are predicted to have a 98.1 percent chance over Kansas, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
To make matters worse for Kansas, senior running back Khalil Herbert — the team's leading rusher — won't play against the Sooners on Saturday after not being available in Kansas' 51-14 loss to TCU last week.
Meet Oklahoma's opponent — Kansas.
Head coach: Les Miles
Miles takes over a Kansas team that compiled a record of 3-9 in 2018. In his time at the helm of LSU, Miles won the 2007 National Championship and the SEC twice.
Miles' coaching career spans 39 years and has coached at schools such as then-Big Eight programs Colorado and Oklahoma State, where he served as the offensive coordinator (1995-97) and head coach (2001-04). Miles and the Cowboys beat the Sooners twice — 2001 and 2002.
Offense
The Jayhawks' offense averages 353.4 yards per game to OU's 668.5, which is the highest in the FBS.
Kansas' offensive weapon was Herbert, who racked up 384 rushing yards in five games, with a season high of 187 yards and a touchdown in Kansas' 48-24 win over Boston College. The run game will now rely on Williams, who rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns against the Sooners in 2018.
Kansas' starting quarterback, senior Carter Stanley, has thrown for 945 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
Defense
The Jayhawks rank No. 113 in rushing defense, allowing 211.4 rushing yards per game. TCU rushed for 319 yards in their 51-14 win over Kansas last Saturday. It'll be a big day for the Oklahoma running backs.
Players to watch
Williams was a threat against the Sooners last year. It'll be Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's first test against an elite running back. Williams rushed for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.
Senior cornerback Hasan Defense has nine tackles and an interception, tied for the most picks on the team. Yeah, you read that right. His last name is Defense.
Junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment averages 13.5 yards on the catch and has racked up 377 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He's a bright spot on a lackluster offense that relies on the run game.
