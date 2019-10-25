OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — Kansas State

The No. 5 Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) play Kansas State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Manhattan, Kansas. It's the Wildcats' first season in nine years without head coach Bill Snyder since arriving in Manhattan in 1989 and returning in 2009.
Meet the Sooners' opponent — Kansas State
Head coach: Chris Klieman
Before he showed up to Manhattan, Klieman spent four years as the head coach of North Dakota State. He as also the head coach of Loras for one year — 2005. At the helm of three programs, Klieman has a 76-11 record.
Klieman's coaching career began in 1991, and has had tenures with seven different college programs.
Offense
Kansas State averages 369 yards of total offense per game, and have scored 181 points to OU's 353. The Wildcats have converted 40.7 percent of their third downs, which ranks No. 53 in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Junior quarterback Skylar Thompson has tallied 994 passing yards, seven touchdowns — five in the air and two rushing —and one interception.
Defense
The Wildcat defense has eight sacks, five interceptions and three fumbles on the season. Kansas State allows and average of 347.7 yards of total offense per game from opponents, and ranks No. 40 in the FBS in total defense.
Defensive back AJ Parker has two of those interceptions and four Wildcats total have garnered an interception.
Three players to watch
Thompson ran for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Sooners in the 2018, proving that the junior quarterback is can be a threat in on the ground as well as his arm.
Senior wide receiver Dalton Schoen averages 14.1 yards per catch, and has caught for 254 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions this season.
Parker has proven to be a reliable defensive for the Wildcats. The junior has tallied 24 total tackles along with his two interceptions.
