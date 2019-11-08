OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — Iowa State

The No. 9 Sooners will host Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) for a rematch two years after the Cyclones orchestrated an upset in Norman in 2017.
Meet the Sooners' opponent — Iowa State:
Head coach — Matt Campbell
Head coach Matt Campbell amassed a 3-9 record in his first season with the Cyclones. In 2017, his second season, Campbell led his team to Norman, and they came out 38-31 victors over the then-No. 3 Sooners. He and the Cyclones went on to finish the season 8-5 with a win in the Liberty Bowl.
Campbell, now in his ninth year as a head coach, started his coaching career in Bowling Green as a graduate assistant before he joined Mount Union — his alma mater — as an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Campbell played as a defensive lineman for Mountain Union from 1999 to 2002, where he was teammates with OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Campbell has racked up a 24-22 record at the helm of the Cyclones — 59-37 overall.
Offense
The Cyclones rank No. 16 in total offense, averaging 479.5 yards per game, and No. 26 in scoring offense, with a scoring average of 35.9 points per game.
None of the Cyclones that put a dent into OU's 2017 defense are returning to Norman Saturday, but Campbell has a lot to work with in his offense. Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy has tallied 2,567 yards and 15 touchdowns through eight games, leading a pass-heavy offense that averages 328.4 yards in the air per game and is ranked No. 6 in the nation.
Defense
The Cyclones rank No. 32 in total defense, allowing an average of 342.4 total yards of offense from opponents per game.
Iowa State's defense has made four interceptions and has forced eight fumbles.
Players to watch
Along with his passing success, Purdy has also scored six touchdowns on the ground. He's got 196 yards on 59 rushing attempts.
Redshirt sophomore tight end Charlie Kolar knows a thing or two about Owen Field. Kolar is a Norman native who played at Norman North High School. The 6-foot-6 receiver leads the receiving corps with five touchdowns, while also having 486 receiving yards on the season — 14.3 per play.
Junior linebacker Jake Hummel brings veteran experience to Campbell's defense. Hummel has tallied 15 tackles and a 48-yard pick-six this season. He garnered one tackle in the 2017 win over the Sooners.
Kickoff for the match is at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on FOX.
