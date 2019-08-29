OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — Houston

Oklahoma's season-opener will feature a foe with a new — and familiar — head coach and returning talent that can't be overlooked.
First-year Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen comes to Norman on Sunday night to kick off another year of Oklahoma college football. Houston also has returning star power in junior quarterback D'Eriq King.
The combination of new coaching and returning veteran offensive players will be a big part of the storyline of first-year Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's debut. You can't prepare yourself by just watching West Virginia film, but you also can't rely just on studying the 2018 Cougars. It'll be a unique test for Grinch's defense.
"What you don't want to imply is that you know exactly what you're going to see here in a couple of Sundays," Grinch said on Monday. "Not to say that we're playing West Virginia next Sunday."
Here's the Sooners' opponent, Houston.
Coach: Dana Holgorsen
The Cougars have eight-year West Virginia head coach Holgorsen at helm of the program for his first season. Holgorsen, a Mike Leach disciple from his time as being a wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at Texas Tech (2000-2007), has an all-time head coaching record of 61-41 with two bowl wins. In his time in Morgantown, Holgorsen never beat the Sooners.
In his Monday press conference, Holgorsen responded to Lincoln Riley's decision to not release a depth chart that day as "silly," and said he will refrain from giving out a depth chart until Riley releases one.
Sooners vs. Houston 2016 matchup
In Riley's second year as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator, then-Houston head coach Tom Herman shocked the world by giving Bob Stoops and Oklahoma a season-opening 33-23 loss at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Now-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, in his second season with the Sooners, threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns in the Sooners' 393 yards of total offense. Houston finished the game with 410, and the Cougars' Greg Ward Jr. threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns.
The game featured a 100-yard touchdown return from Houston's Brandon Wilson, who was waiting in the end zone for an Austin Seibert field goal attempt that didn't quite cover the distance.
Three players to watch
Houston's star junior quarterback, D'Eriq King, is no easy challenge for the Sooners. He threw for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018. On the ground, King ran for 674 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson proved to be a reliable target for King. Stevenson caught for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018, where he also was on the Biletnikoff watchlist.
Senior linebacker Austin Robinson brings veteran experience to his defense. He led the Cougars in 2018 with 128 tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Couple errors in this article. Deriq King is a Senior and Austin Robinson is in the NFL right now. Big yikes
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.