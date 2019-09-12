OU football: Meet Oklahoma's opponent — UCLA, Chip Kelly

Poised for its third straight College Football Playoff appearance with a 2-0 record and transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts putting up huge numbers, No. 5 Oklahoma will face UCLA, now 0-2 with losses to Cincinnati (1-1) and South Dakota State (2-0).
But junior linebacker Kennet Murray says he's making sure his teammates look past the record. The Bruins, regardless of record, will give it their all against the No. 5 team in the nation.
"They're hungry," Murray said. "Those guys are going to put together a great game plan and we can't sleep on them. We gotta understand that they're desperate to get a win and desperate to come out with something positive. Them beating us would be the highlight of their season, especially starting off 0-2."
Meet Murray and the Sooners' opponent, UCLA.
Coach: Chip Kelly
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has one of the more famous names in the world of football. Kelly, 55, has a 49-18 career record as a head coach of a college program.
Along with coaching programs such as the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, along with a number of other college jobs, Kelly was the head coach of Oregon and even coached with Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at New Hampshire — Kelly was offensive coordinator and Grinch was the cornerbacks coach.
Offense
Led by sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson — who has 355 passing yards, three interceptions and two interceptions — the Bruins' offense has been lackluster in their first two games of the season. From what's been shown from Grinch's defense, the Sooners shouldn't be worried about what UCLA has to offer offensively.
The UCLA offense has scored a total of 28 points and has tallied just 479 yards through its first two games. On the ground, the Bruins have averaged 1.8 yards per carry.
Defense
Oklahoma Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh called UCLA'a defensive line "physical." He like what he saw on film, and cornerbacks Roy Manning — a year removed from being an assistant for the Bruins — has had his brain picked by the OU coaching staff to prepare.
Senior linebacker Krys Barnes leads the UCLA defense with 16 total tackles and a sack. The Bruins have allowed a total of 535 yards of offense and 47 points from their foes so far in the season
Three players to watch
Robinson hasn't been spectacular, but he's still a dual-threat quarterback who can make plays. He'll try and make moves on Saturday against a highly touted opponent in OU.
Don't let the size fool you. Junior wide receiver Demetric Felton averages 14 yards per catch and has racked up 127 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Barnes' athleticism and tackling ability pairs nicely with the fact that he's a veteran on the Bruin defense.
