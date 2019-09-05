OU football: Meet Oklahoma's opponent — South Dakota

No. 4 Oklahoma was impressive in its opener against Houston, claiming a 49-31 victory Sunday night.
Jalen Hurts had a stellar performance, totaling 508 yards and six touchdowns. Alex Grinch's "Speed D" started hot, forcing back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game — a feat last year's team never accomplished.
If you thought the Sooners looked good against Houston, just wait for this weekend. Their opponent, South Dakota, is the easiest team on the schedule in 2019. Last week, the Coyotes lost to Montana, 31-17, in their season opener.
But South Dakota is no stranger to upsets. Last season, it had Kansas State on the ropes, going so far as to lead 24-12 at halftime only to lose 27-24 in the end.
Here's Oklahoma's opponent this week, South Dakota:
Coach: Bob Nielson
In his fourth year at South Dakota, Nielson is one of the more well-respected coaches in the FCS. In his 27 seasons as a head coach, he's become a three-time national coach of the year and a two-time national champion.
In 2017, he helped lead the Coyotes to an eight-win season and their first appearance in the FCS playoffs. His overall record as a head coach is 202-99-1.
Offense
Led by quarterback Austin Simmons, the Coyotes' offense will test the Sooners through the air. Against Montana, Simmons went 23-of-33 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Simmons' top weapon is wide receiver Kody Case, who caught 11 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns against Montana. South Dakota will rely heavily on its air attack, as its three running backs rushed for a total of only 81 yards last week.
Defense
South Dakota's defense is... not great. The Coyotes gave up 510 total yards against Montana on Saturday — 83 on the ground and 427 through the air. They gave up 30 first downs.
The only bright spot on the defense is two-time All-American Darin Greenfield, who plays on the edge. Against Montana, he had five total tackles and one tackle for loss.
The Coyotes' biggest hole is in the secondary, which means Jalen Hurts may have a field day Saturday.
Three players to watch: Greenfield, Simmons, Case
Greenfield, Simmons and Case are clearly some of South Dakota's best players. All three were on the team last season when South Dakota almost took down Kansas State on the road.
These players know what a potential upset would look like, and they're definitely not going to be scared of the Sooners on Saturday.
Oklahoma will take on South Dakota at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and will be on pay-per-view.
