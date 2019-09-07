OU football: Meet Brian Thompson, the Sooners' biggest fan in Austin

Brian Thompson woke up at 4:30 a.m. Saturday with a plan.
He was determined to be on TV, specifically ESPN's College Gameday. The popular college football show was in Austin, Texas, right down the road from his home in Round Rock, Texas. He made his sign — a popular element of the show — and showed up at the stadium at 5:10 a.m.
He was donned his crimson polo in a sea of burnt orange.
"Whenever they said they were coming to Austin, I just thought this was a great way to rep OU in enemy territory," Thompson said. "Kind of remind everyone that, hey, the champs are still up North."
Thompson's sign was a play on Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger's "We're baaaack" reading "We're baaack to back to back to back Big 12 Champs."
"We were just trying to think of something clever to really promote Oklahoma, but at the same time stick it to the man," Thompson said. "I made sure I was going to get seen at Gameday."
Thompson did just that.
During a segment with WWE star "The Undertaker", College Gameday host Rece Davis asked to borrow Thompson's sign and then proceeded to put Thompson front and center on camera. The Undertaker then ripped his sign in half.
"That just solidified that Texas is still scared of the team of the North," Thompson said.
An OU fan just went 🤘⬇️ at Gameday in Austin. 🔥#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/BwizBhlZVt— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 7, 2019
Anyone that knows Thompson, this shouldn't come as a surprise. A Tulsa, Oklahoma native, he was born a Sooner fan. He didn't attend the University of Oklahoma, but has remained a diehard fan his entire life, even naming his two-year-old son "Baker" after former Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.
Thompson says just because he lives in the heart of Texas territory, his Sooner fandom will never go away.
"Sooner Nation is strong," Thompson said. "No matter where you are, Oklahoma is strong and you shouldn't be scared to show who you are and your true colors... We don't need to prove anything. The proof is in the pudding."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.