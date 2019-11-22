OU football: Meet Baker Grubb, the toughest 'Baker' you'll ever know

Baker Grubb, named after former Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, is the toughest "Baker" you'll ever meet.
Grubb, who turns four months old on Nov. 26, doesn't face NFL defenses every Sunday or bear the weight of turning around the Cleveland Browns. No, Grubb's opponent is much larger.
He's battling cancer. Langerhans cell histiocytosis, to be exact.
"At first, we didn't want to name him Baker. We felt maybe it was overused," said Grubb's mom, Morgan. "But we went with that and then really, with the circumstances of his birth and kind of how that happened and how his diagnosis ended up, in hindsight, we kind of felt like it was just perfect because he had to be kind of that fighter from the very beginning."
Langerhans cell histiocytosis is a rare form of cancer that damages tissue and causes lesions to form in different places in the body. When Grubb was born on July 26, five weeks early, he was diagnosed with cancer.
Morgan, a pediatric nurse at OU's Children Hospital in Oklahoma City, couldn't help but think of the worst outcomes.
"At first, my mind kind of went to all the bad things that could happen. I had to separate my mom thoughts from my nurse thoughts," Morgan said. "It's kind of a blessing and a curse to know all that information."
As someone who works in the children's hospital, Morgan has seen it all. But experiencing it as a mother, she said, is completely different.
"I feel like, up there, I've seen every diagnosis and every situation that you could ever imagine. But I think until you see the other side of it and being a mom, it's just completely different," Morgan said. "You can't think about it the same way. We never thought that we would be in that situation. I feel blessed that I have knowledge and background, but I don't think anything can prepare you for your kid being diagnosed with that."
After the initial diagnosis, Morgan and her husband Chance decided to take to social media. The two started a Twitter account and Facebook page named "Baker Tough." They also made bracelets, which they've given to multiple people in Oklahoma's athletic department.
We are humbled by the offer from @lazycirclesbeer! Come out and show your support for local beer and Baker! #bakertough #bakerstrong #beatcancer pic.twitter.com/5lMDIzowIY— Baker Tough (@BakerTough) November 18, 2019
Baker during the second half....#BoomerSooner #bakertough #bakerstrong pic.twitter.com/icJoA8EON2— Baker Tough (@BakerTough) November 17, 2019
Thanks to @sturkr for the picture from the @UsmmaO!#bakerstrong #bakertough pic.twitter.com/sNqGx8rujv— Baker Tough (@BakerTough) November 2, 2019
As lifelong Sooner fans, with Chance graduating from OU in 2007, many of the photos they share on social media is of Grubb in Sooner gear. Since the accounts were made, thousands of Oklahoma fans and college football fans alike have reached out to the Grubbs.
"It really spread a lot wider than I anticipated. And it's not just OU fans," Morgan said. "It's been really emotional for us. It's kind of overwhelming to see all of the support we've received from all over the country. It's very encouraging, those little pick-me-ups."
Even head coach Lincoln Riley reached out via Twitter.
Totally behind your family and little Baker🙏 https://t.co/EzMeR2PwAz— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) October 29, 2019
Mayfield himself has yet to reach out, but the family is remaining hopeful.
"That would be super cool," Morgan said with a laugh. "Fingers crossed that happens sometime."
As for Grubb, Morgan said he will be treated with chemotherapy for at least a year. Because of the rarity of the cancer, the family is uncertain what the future holds.
"They're not used to treating to someone that small," Morgan said. "So it's a little bit of a slippery slope. So right now, we have to take it one step at a time. We know its going to be a long road."
But the Grubbs are staying positive. And it's hard not to with all of Sooner Nation behind them.
"You live it every day, sun up to sun down," Morgan said. "So those little moments of support, make the world."
