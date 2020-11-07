You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Marvin Mims ties freshman record for touchdown catches in a season

Marvin Mims

Sooner wide receiver Marvin Mims runs into the end zone during the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims tied OU's record for most touchdown catches in a season by a freshman in the Sooners' game against Kansas on Saturday.

The former four-star recruit caught his seventh touchdown pass of the year in the fourth quarter against the Jayhawks. With the snag, he pulled even with former Sooner tight end Mark Andrews and former OU receiver CeeDee Lamb for the freshman record.

Mims' two catches for 30 yards on the game bring his season totals to 25 receptions for 418 yards. He leads the Sooners in both receiving yards and touchdown catches this season.

Currently, OU is on top of Kansas, 55-3, in the fourth quarter on ESPN.

