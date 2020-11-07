OU football: Marvin Mims ties freshman record for touchdown catches in a season

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims tied OU's record for most touchdown catches in a season by a freshman in the Sooners' game against Kansas on Saturday.
The former four-star recruit caught his seventh touchdown pass of the year in the fourth quarter against the Jayhawks. With the snag, he pulled even with former Sooner tight end Mark Andrews and former OU receiver CeeDee Lamb for the freshman record.
Marvin Mims has tied the #Sooners freshman record with seven touchdown catches in a season. Ties CeeDee Lamb (2017) and Mark Andrews (2015).— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 7, 2020
Mims' two catches for 30 yards on the game bring his season totals to 25 receptions for 418 yards. He leads the Sooners in both receiving yards and touchdown catches this season.
Currently, OU is on top of Kansas, 55-3, in the fourth quarter on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.