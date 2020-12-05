OU football: Marvin Mims heads to locker room, later returns after taking big hit in Sooners vs Baylor

OU freshman receiver Marvin Mims went to the Sooners' locker room after taking a big hit from a Baylor defender Saturday night, but he later returned during the second quarter.
According to @PlankShow on #Sooners radio, Marvin Mims headed back to the locker room. Took a big hit on a crossing pattern in the first quarter.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 6, 2020
Mims received the big hit came on his only catch of the evening, which went for -1 yards. Mims has 28 catches for 483 yards and seven touchdowns during his first campaign in Norman this season.
Currently, Oklahoma leads Baylor, 3-0, during the second quarter on FOX as the Sooners look to clinch a Big 12 championship game berth.
