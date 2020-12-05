You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Marvin Mims heads to locker room, later returns after taking big hit in Sooners vs Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Marvin Mims

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims before the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU freshman receiver Marvin Mims went to the Sooners' locker room after taking a big hit from a Baylor defender Saturday night, but he later returned during the second quarter.

Mims received the big hit came on his only catch of the evening, which went for -1 yards. Mims has 28 catches for 483 yards and seven touchdowns during his first campaign in Norman this season.

Currently, Oklahoma leads Baylor, 3-0, during the second quarter on FOX as the Sooners look to clinch a Big 12 championship game berth.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments