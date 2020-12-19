OU football: Marvin Mims breaks freshman record for receiving touchdowns for Sooners

Wide receiver Marvin Mims has broken the OU freshman record for receiving touchdowns in a season.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spence Rattler drops a 💣 to Marvin Mims.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/6PuSH9lULH— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 19, 2020
Mims’ record-breaking eighth touchdown of 2020 was a 45-yard pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler that put the No. 10 Sooners up 14-0 against No. 6 Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship.
Mims was previously tied for the record with former Sooners Mark Andrews and Ceedee Lamb with seven touchdowns. The four-star, 6-foot recruit out of Frisco, Texas, was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team on Dec. 17. Mims leads the Sooners with 563 yards receiving.
Oklahoma currently leads Iowa State, 14-0, in the second quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.