OU football: Marvin Mims breaks freshman record for receiving touchdowns for Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Marvin Mims

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims before the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Wide receiver Marvin Mims has broken the OU freshman record for receiving touchdowns in a season.

Mims’ record-breaking eighth touchdown of 2020 was a 45-yard pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler that put the No. 10 Sooners up 14-0 against No. 6 Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship. 

Mims was previously tied for the record with former Sooners Mark Andrews and Ceedee Lamb with seven touchdowns. The four-star, 6-foot recruit out of Frisco, Texas, was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team on Dec. 17. Mims leads the Sooners with 563 yards receiving.

Oklahoma currently leads Iowa State, 14-0, in the second quarter. 

