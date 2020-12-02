OU football: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown scores long touchdown, leads Ravens in receiving in 19-14 loss to Steelers

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown caught four passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 19-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday.
The touchdown came late in the fourth quarter, and was the result of a 70-yard catch-and-run after a throw from backup quarterback Trace McSorley.
Trace @McSorley_IX to @Primetime_jet for a 70-yard @Ravens touchdown! #RavensFlock📺: #BALvsPIT on NBC📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/zEAdNZ2Doe pic.twitter.com/2loDxkZ1Tg— NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2020
The score was Brown’s third on the season, and came after he registered zero catches the previous week against the Tennessee Titans. His 85 receiving yards on the day pushed him to 1,015 for his career as he continues his second NFL campaign.
Brown was the only former Sooner pass-catcher on the field Wednesday, as fellow teammate Mark Andrews missed the contest due to COVID-19.
Brown transferred to Oklahoma in 2017 after spending one year at College of the Canyons. During his two years with the Sooners, he had 132 receptions for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns. He declared for the 2019 NFL Draft after his junior season, and was selected with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round by the Ravens.
