OU football: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown scores, leads Ravens in receiving in 34-17 win over Cowboys

Marquise Brown

Former Sooner Marquise Brown stands on the sideline before the Houston game, Sept. 1, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooner receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown led the Baltimore Ravens in catches and receiving yards with five receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday night.

Brown led the team in receptions by a large margin as the second player in receptions for the Ravens was fullback Patrick Ricard with two catches. Brown’s touchdown came late in the third quarter to give the Ravens a 14 point lead. He ran an impromptu route to the back of the endzone after the play had been busted.

Brown, initially a junior college transfer, played at Oklahoma from 2017-2018 and delivered 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Sooners. Since being drafted No. 25 overall by Baltimore in the 2019 NFL Draft, he has produced 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in his pro career.

Next, Brown and the Ravens will play a division game against the Cleveland Browns at 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday, Dec. 14 on ESPN. 

