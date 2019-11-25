You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's 2 touchdowns propel Ravens to 45-6 win over Rams

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Marquise Brown

Junior wide receiver Marquise Brown misses a catch in the Big 12 Championship game against Texas Dec. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown certainly didn't seem phased by the bright lights of Hollywood on Monday night, as the man known as "Hollywood" powered his team to a 45-6 road win over the Los Angeles Rams with five catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns. 

Brown started the Ravens scoring in the first quarter, snagging a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The rookie wideout would follow up with an 18-yard catch for another score later in the quarter, putting Baltimore up 14-0.

The rest of the Ravens offense took off after that, delivering a whopping six touchdowns in the blowout victory.

Brown now has six touchdowns on the season, and will look to build on his impressive performance as Baltimore hosts the San Francisco 49ers in a potential Super Bowl LIII preview at noon CT Sunday on FOX. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments