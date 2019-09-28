You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown offers jersey to Gus Johnson

  • Updated
Marquise Brown

Former Sooner Marquise Brown talks with friends before the Houston game Sept. 1.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Gus Johnson asked, and "Hollywood" delivered.

During the second quarter of Oklahoma's game against Texas Tech, the FOX commentator said he was expecting a jersey from Baltimore Ravens rookie Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Brown, who was tuned in to the game, was happy to help.

"I'm still waiting for my No. 15 Ravens jersey to be sent to my house in New York," Johnson said. Brown's response?

Johnson was the first person to call Brown "Hollywood," when he yelled it during OU's 2017 win over Oklahoma State. In his time with the Sooners, Brown caught for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in two years.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

