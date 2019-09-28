OU football: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown offers jersey to Gus Johnson

Gus Johnson asked, and "Hollywood" delivered.
During the second quarter of Oklahoma's game against Texas Tech, the FOX commentator said he was expecting a jersey from Baltimore Ravens rookie Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Brown, who was tuned in to the game, was happy to help.
College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox
(null)
"I'm still waiting for my No. 15 Ravens jersey to be sent to my house in New York," Johnson said. Brown's response?
I got you @gusjohnson it’s coming !— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) September 28, 2019
Johnson was the first person to call Brown "Hollywood," when he yelled it during OU's 2017 win over Oklahoma State. In his time with the Sooners, Brown caught for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.