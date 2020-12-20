You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, Mark Andrews propel Ravens to 40-14 win over Jaguars

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown, former Sooner and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens players Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Mark Andrews contributed with key receptions in a 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Upon being activated off the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday afternoon, Brown caught six passes for 98 receiving yards.

In the fourth quarter, with 13:43 remaining, Brown caught a 44-yard back shoulder pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The catch was his longest of the day and would put the Ravens in scoring position for their final touchdown of the game.

Brown now has 43 receptions for a team-leading 605 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The former Sooner looks to continue to be a pivotal part of Baltimore’s passing game as they make a late season playoff push.

Meanwhile, the former Sooner tight end Andrews caught five passes for 66 yards and one touchdown on Sunday.

In the latter portion of the game, Andrews caught his seventh touchdown pass of the season from a Jackson dart over the middle. The score would be the Ravens last of the game, topping off Baltimore’s victory.

Andrews and Brown's next game is against the New York Giants at 12:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 27 on FOX. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments