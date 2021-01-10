You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown leads Ravens in receiving in 20-13 Wild Card win over Titans

Marquise Brown

Junior wide receiver Marquise Brown catches a touchdown pass in the game against West Virginia Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown caught seven passes for a season-high 109 receiving yards in a 20-13 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Saturday’s NFL Wild Card Round victory marked Brown’s second game of the season with over 100 receiving yards. His first big play of the day game early in the second quarter, when he made a catch over his back shoulder for a 28-yard gain. The catch put his team in the red zone, and the Ravens would later make a field goal on the drive to cut the lead to one score. Brown ended the half with four catches for 63 yards.

Brown had another big play at the start of the fourth quarter, catching a screen pass and taking it up the sideline for a 17-yard gain. He limped to the sideline after the play was over, but later returned to the game.

Brown has now played in two playoff games in his career, gaining 100 or more receiving yards in both of them. He and fellow Sooner Mark Andrews — four catches for 41 yards Sunday — are moving on to the divisional round of the playoffs to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills.

