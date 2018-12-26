You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Marquise Brown participates in practice ahead of Orange Bowl

Marquise Brown

Junior wide receiver Marquise Brown attempts to catch the ball during the Big 12 Championship game against Texas Dec. 1.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Marquise "Hollywood" Brown practiced with the Sooners Wednesday afternoon.

Brown suffered an injury on his left ankle in Oklahoma's 39-27 win over Texas in the Big 12 Championship. Brown has accumulated 1,318 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, and is a native of Hollywood, Florida.

Oklahoma plays Alabama Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CT in the College Football Playoff semifinal Orange Bowl.

