OU football: Marquise Brown participates in practice ahead of Orange Bowl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Marquise "Hollywood" Brown practiced with the Sooners Wednesday afternoon.
Marquise Brown (black pants, next to CeeDee) is also going through warmups. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/a7hQS5vIJb— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 26, 2018
More of Marquise. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/S3hUzQ9C6s— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 26, 2018
Brown suffered an injury on his left ankle in Oklahoma's 39-27 win over Texas in the Big 12 Championship. Brown has accumulated 1,318 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, and is a native of Hollywood, Florida.
Oklahoma plays Alabama Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CT in the College Football Playoff semifinal Orange Bowl.
