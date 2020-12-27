You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews face Sterling Shepard in Ravens' 27-13 win over Giants

Marquise Brown

Junior wide receiver Marquise Brown runs the ball in for a touchdown in the game against West Virginia Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooners and current Baltimore Ravens Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Mark Andrews faced off against fellow OU product and current New York Giant Sterling Shepard Sunday, with the Ravens getting a 27-13 win.

The wide receiver Brown followed up his big performance in Week 15 with another steady outing on Sunday, catching four passes for 25 yards and one touchdown. He garnered the Ravens’ first touchdown of the day after catching a left end zone pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson, capping off a 13-play, 82-yard drive with 6:48 remaining in the first quarter.

Brown now has a touchdown catch in four of his last five games, adding to his six total touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, the tight end Andrews contributed six receptions for a team leading 76 yards. Late in the second quarter, Andrews caught a 25 yard pass — his longest of the day — from Jackson to set up an eventual Ravens field goal to close out the half.

On the other sideline, Shepard — another former Sooner receiver — caught his second touchdown of the season in his team’s defeat. The scoring reception cut the Giants' deficit to 14 early in the fourth quarter.

Shepard finished the contest with a team high nine receptions for 77 yards despite his team's shortcomings.

The Ravens’ next game is against the Cincinnati Bengals at 12:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan 3. on CBS, and the Giants’ next matchup is against the Dallas Cowboys at 12:00 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX.

