OU football: Marquise Brown is unnamed witness in rape lawsuit against Antonio Brown, per report

  • Updated
Marquise Brown

Former Sooner Marquise Brown stands on the sideline before the Houston game Sept. 1.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

In a lawsuit that accuses New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of raping Britney Taylor in 2018 and sexually assaulting her twice in 2017, an unnamed player was alleged of being present that night in 2018.

Former Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown was revealed to be that unnamed player in the lawsuit, according to a report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Antonio Brown is cousins with Marquise Brown, who faces no accusations but is expected to be questioned by the NFL. 

The rookie Baltimore Raven wide receiver caught for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut Sept. 8. In his time with the Sooners, Marquise Brown tallied 2,413 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

