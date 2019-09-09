OU football: Marquise Brown has career debut, Kyler Murray leads comeback, Sooners in NFL week 1

Eighteen former Sooners played on opening Sunday of the 2019 NFL Season. Here’s a look at their performances:
Ravens’ Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had 4 receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
The @Ravens are going Hollywood!— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown for the 47-yard TD! #BALvsMIA
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/xIB7q8m4XR
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had 8 receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.
.@RGIII is throwing TDs! #RavensFlock #BALvsMIA— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/g31l0JQKF4
Both Brown and Andrews contributed to the Ravens 59-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Other NFL performances:
Browns’ Baker Mayfield: 25-38, 285 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INT
Jaguars’ Dede Westbrook: 5 REC, 30 YDS, 1 TD, 1 CAR, 2 YDS
Eagles’ Lane Johnson: Held 4x Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan to zero sacks in win over WAS.
Bills’ Cody Ford: First NFL start in win vs. NYJ
Ravens’ Orlando Brown: Allowed zero sacks in 59-10 win over MIA.
Panthers’ Daryl Williams: Played LT in loss to LAR
Ravens’ Tony Jefferson: 3 TOT, 2 SOLO
Chiefs’ Damien Williams: 13 CAR, 26 YDS, 1 TD, 6 REC, 39 YDS.
Panthers’ Gerald McCoy: 1 SOLO in first career game for Carolina Panthers.
Chiefs’ Blake Bell: 1 REC, 7 YDS.
Bills’ Jordan Phillips: 1 QB HT.
Redskins’ Tress Way: 5 Punts, 272 YDS, 54.5 AVG
Browns’ Austin Seibert: ½ EXP
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray: 29-54, 308 YDS, 2 TD’S, 1 INT.
Giants’ Sterling Shepard: 6 REC, 42 YDS
Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Left game vs SEA with an ankle injury. 6 CAR, 10 YDS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.