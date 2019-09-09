You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Marquise Brown has career debut, Kyler Murray leads comeback, Sooners in NFL week 1

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Marquise Brown

Former Sooner Marquise Brown talks with friends before the Houston game Sept. 1.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Eighteen former Sooners played on opening Sunday of the 2019 NFL Season. Here’s a look at their performances:

Ravens’ Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had 4 receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had 8 receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Both Brown and Andrews contributed to the Ravens 59-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Other NFL performances:

Browns’ Baker Mayfield: 25-38, 285 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INT

Jaguars’ Dede Westbrook: 5 REC, 30 YDS, 1 TD, 1 CAR, 2 YDS

Eagles’ Lane Johnson: Held 4x Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan to zero sacks in win over WAS.

Bills’ Cody Ford: First NFL start in win vs. NYJ

Ravens’ Orlando Brown: Allowed zero sacks in 59-10 win over MIA.

Panthers’ Daryl Williams: Played LT in loss to LAR

Ravens’ Tony Jefferson: 3 TOT, 2 SOLO

Chiefs’ Damien Williams: 13 CAR, 26 YDS, 1 TD, 6 REC, 39 YDS.

Panthers’ Gerald McCoy: 1 SOLO in first career game for Carolina Panthers.

Chiefs’ Blake Bell: 1 REC, 7 YDS.

Bills’ Jordan Phillips: 1 QB HT.

Redskins’ Tress Way: 5 Punts, 272 YDS, 54.5 AVG

Browns’ Austin Seibert: ½ EXP

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray: 29-54, 308 YDS, 2 TD’S, 1 INT.

Giants’ Sterling Shepard: 6 REC, 42 YDS

Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Left game vs SEA with an ankle injury. 6 CAR, 10 YDS

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments