OU football: Marquis Hayes not warming up ahead of Sooners' game against South Dakota

Oklahoma starting left guard Marquis Hayes is not warming up ahead of the Sooners' game against South Dakota Saturday night.
The offensive line is out and warming up, no sign of Marquis Hayes. #Sooners— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 7, 2019
The redshirt sophomore started for the Sooners last week against Houston.
With Hayes possibly out, this likely leaves redshirt freshman Brey Walker to start for Oklahoma at left guard.
Oklahoma is set to kickoff against the Coyotes at 6 p.m. CT on pay-per-view.
