OU football: Marquis Hayes not warming up ahead of Sooners' game against South Dakota

Marquis Hayes

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marquis Hayes speaks with reporters Aug. 21.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma starting left guard Marquis Hayes is not warming up ahead of the Sooners' game against South Dakota Saturday night.

The redshirt sophomore started for the Sooners last week against Houston.

With Hayes possibly out, this likely leaves redshirt freshman Brey Walker to start for Oklahoma at left guard. 

Oklahoma is set to kickoff against the Coyotes at 6 p.m. CT on pay-per-view. 

