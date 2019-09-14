OU football: Marquis Hayes going through warmups ahead of UCLA game

PASADENA, California — Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marquis Hayes is warming up ahead of No. 5 Oklahoma's (2-0) Saturday night match against UCLA (0-2).
Marquis Hayes is going through warmups. #Sooners— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 14, 2019
Hayes didn't suit up in the Sooners' 70-14 win over South Dakota due to an undisclosed injury. He started in Oklahoma's season-opening 49-31 win over Houston on Sept. 1.
Kickoff for OU vs. UCLA will be at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.
