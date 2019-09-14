You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Marquis Hayes going through warmups ahead of UCLA game

  • Updated
Marquis Hayes

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marquis Hayes practices during spring practice March 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

PASADENA, California — Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marquis Hayes is warming up ahead of No. 5 Oklahoma's (2-0) Saturday night match against UCLA (0-2).

Hayes didn't suit up in the Sooners' 70-14 win over South Dakota due to an undisclosed injury. He started in Oklahoma's season-opening 49-31 win over Houston on Sept. 1.

Kickoff for OU vs. UCLA will be at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

