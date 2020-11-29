You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Mark Andrews, Type 1 diabetic, tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Baltimore's game at Pittsburgh

Mark Andrews

Former Sooner Mark Andrews on the field at the Bedlam game Nov. 10, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Dailly

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game against Pittsburgh Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Andrews is one of two known players in the NFL with Type 1 diabetes. In August when asked in an interview with ESPN’s Jamison Hensley if he considered sitting out of the season, Andrews said that “opting out never really crossed my mind."

"Obviously, I think safety is the most important thing,” Andrews said in the interview. “Seeing what the NFLPA and the NFL has come up with and the system, it's extremely encouraging. I think they have a great system in place. For me, it was never 'I'm going to opt out' or 'I may not play.' I've always been very strong in my beliefs that I keep my body healthy and I'm going to do everything necessary to make sure I don't get COVID."

The Ravens now have 22 players on the COVID-19 list, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The Ravens were scheduled to play the Steelers on Thanksgiving night but that game has been moved to Tuesday night at 7 on NBC as of Sunday morning.

Andrews has 454 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season, leading the Ravens in both categories.

