OU football: Mark Andrews, Type 1 diabetic, tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Baltimore's game at Pittsburgh

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game against Pittsburgh Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Ravens' Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews, a Type 1 diabetic, has tested positive for COVID-19, per source. Andrews is out for Tuesday night's game vs. the Steelers and will become at least the 11th Ravens player to go on the Reserve/COVID list.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020
Andrews is one of two known players in the NFL with Type 1 diabetes. In August when asked in an interview with ESPN’s Jamison Hensley if he considered sitting out of the season, Andrews said that “opting out never really crossed my mind."
"Obviously, I think safety is the most important thing,” Andrews said in the interview. “Seeing what the NFLPA and the NFL has come up with and the system, it's extremely encouraging. I think they have a great system in place. For me, it was never 'I'm going to opt out' or 'I may not play.' I've always been very strong in my beliefs that I keep my body healthy and I'm going to do everything necessary to make sure I don't get COVID."
The Ravens now have 22 players on the COVID-19 list, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The Ravens were scheduled to play the Steelers on Thanksgiving night but that game has been moved to Tuesday night at 7 on NBC as of Sunday morning.
The Ravens are now up to 22 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/JLqKQths2a— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 29, 2020
Andrews has 454 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season, leading the Ravens in both categories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.