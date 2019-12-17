OU football: Mark Andrews, Tress Way among NFL Pro Bowl selections

Former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews and punter Tress Way were selected to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl teams on Tuesday.
Now in his second year with the Baltimore Ravens, Andrews will suit up alongside Kansas City’s Travis Kelce in the AFC tight end tandem.
Andrews broke the Baltimore franchise record for touchdowns by a tight end in a single season with his eighth score of the year against the New York Jets on Thursday night.
Way is in his sixth season in the NFL, all of which he has spent with Washington after being waived by the Chicago Bears, who initially signed him as an undrafted free agent.
Way will work alongside the Tennessee Titans’ Brett Kern as the punting duo for the NFC squad.
In addition to Andrews and Way, another former Sooner, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown, will serve as an alternate for the AFC team.
The 2020 Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.
