OU football: Mark Andrews to miss second-straight game due to COVID-19

Andrews stiff arms

Junior tight end Mark Andrews stiff arms his opponent to avoid getting tackled Nov. 18

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is expected to remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Ravens vs Cowboys game on Tuesday night, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tuesday’s contest will be the second-straight game Andrews will miss due to COVID-19 concerns after testing positive almost a week ago. The tight-end has Type 1 diabetes, which means he’s more at risk to be affected by the virus than other players.

Andrews has had an quite astounding season up to this point, catching 38 passes for 454 yards and six touchdowns — which is the second most for any tight end this season, behind only Travis Kelce and Robert Tonyan with seven — and 11.9 yards per catch.

In his time at OU, Andrews accumulated 112 receptions for 1,765 yards — OU’s all time record for receiving yards by a tight end — and 22 touchdowns. Andrews was also named a unanimous first team All American and Mackey Award winner for the nation’s best tight end in his junior season. The former Sooner then entered the draft where he would be selected by his current team in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. 

The tight end’s next game, assuming he’s off the COVID-19 reserve list, will be on Dec. 14 in a Monday Night showdown against the Ravens’ division rival Cleveland Browns. 

