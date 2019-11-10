OU football: Mark Andrews scores 2 touchdowns, while Baker Mayfield leads Browns to victory in this week's Sooners in the NFL

Fifteen former Sooners took the field for week 10 of the 2019 NFL season. Here’s a look at some of the more notable performances:
Baker Mayfield
The Browns’ quarterback completed 26 of his 38 pass attempts for 238 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
.@BakerMayfield connects with Jarvis Landry for the early lead! #BUFvsCLE @God_Son80 📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/2PlkzzPHy6— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019
.@Browns take the lead!@BakerMayfield delivers to Rashard Higgins to put Cleveland up by 3. #BUFvsCLE📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/E5VLZTMkKx— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019
Mayfield played a turnover-free game for the second time this season, helping the Browns to a much needed win and snapping the team’s five game losing streak.
Kyler Murray
The Cardinals’ signal caller completed 27 of his 44 passes for 324 yards and three scores while rushing three times for 38 yards in his team’s 30-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
.@K1 delivers a DIME to Christian Kirk for the 33-yard TD! #AZvsTB @ckirk📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/84ZlZUUfwr— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019
KYLER. KIRK. Another perfect throw for the @AZCardinals TD! #AZvsTB @K1 @ckirk📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/gBKskgeI2W— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019
Kyler and Kirk connect for a TD for the third time today!The @AZCardinals take the lead! @k1 @ckirk #AZvsTB📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/zIGs1tMgPv— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019
Despite dealing out three touchdown passes to wide receiver Christian Kirk, Murray’s costly fourth quarter interception and poor time management on Arizona’s final drive sealed his team’s fate.
Mark Andrews
The Ravens’ tight end’s production had curtailed in recent weeks after his hot start to the season. Finally, he broke out on Sunday, catching six passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 49-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mark Andrews pulls in his 4th TD of the season.#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/m8KSO1RQAk— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Lamar Jackson finds Mark Andrews in the end zone for the second time today! #BALvsCIN @lj_era8 @MAndrews_81📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/Ya8xGvUj7D— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019
Andrews now has five touchdowns on the season after having just three in all of 2018.
Marquise Brown
The Ravens’ wide receiver had one of his best performances of the season, catching four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Action Jackson to Hollywood ⭐️ @lj_era8 @primetime_jet📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/hBT28SffME— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019
“Hollywood” put on quite a show as Baltimore’s leading receiver in the team’s blowout win over Cincinnati.
Other NFL Performances:
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 30 carries for 114 yards and two receptions for 37 yards.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Gerald McCoy made one solo tackle and four total.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford helped hold the Browns to zero sacks in his team’s loss.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams carried the ball 19 times for 77 yards and caught five passes for 32 yards.
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown helped hold the Bengals to zero sacks in a winning effort.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo made one tackle and had one quarterback hit.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams helped hold Green Bay to just three sacks in a loss.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had one tackle and one quarterback hit.
Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert made both of his field goal tries and one of his two extra point attempts.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans made one solo tackle and two total.
Miami Dolphins safety Steven Parker made two solo tackles.
