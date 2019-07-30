You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Mark Andrews says he can't be on The Bachelor, 'That's too many, you know, girls and one guy'

Mark Andrews (copy)

Former Sooner Mark Andrews on the field at the Bedlam game Nov. 10.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Dailly

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' teammates think he can bring his good looks to TV.

"Mark Andrews needs to be on The Bachelor," offensive lineman Orlando Brown said in a video on Twitter. A lot of his teammates agree.

"I think he'd be a great candidate," center Matt Skura said. "He's got the looks for it."

Andrews, on the other hand, doesn't think he'd be comfortable with the amount of the ladies that would be on the show.

"Yeah, I don't know if I could do The Bachelor," Andrews said. "That's too many, you know, girls and one guy. That's just a little weird for me."

On top of his looks, Andrews did well in his rookie season in the NFL. He finished the 2018 season with 552 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Andrews finished his career as a Sooner with 1,765 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in three years.

