OU football: Mark Andrews plants imaginary flag after touchdown against 49ers

Andrews celebrates

Junior tight end Mark Andrews celebrates his touchdown Dec. 2, 2017.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Following his first quarter touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews proceeded to celebrate his seventh score of the 2019 season with an imaginary flag plant.

The signal was an obvious jab at former Ohio State and current 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who used the motion earlier in the season to heckle Andrews' former quarterback at Oklahoma, Cleveland Browns' signal caller Baker Mayfield. 

The flag plant gesture is quickly becoming a prevalent symbol of mutual disrespect between former Oklahoma and Ohio State players in the NFL. It all began when Mayfield planted an OU flag in the middle of Ohio Stadium after the Sooners' upset win over the Buckeyes in 2017.

Bosa, who played for Ohio State at the time of Mayfield's initial celebration, got his revenge on the Cleveland quarterback earlier this season, planting an imaginary flag after sacking him during the second quarter of San Francisco's 31-3 win over the Browns. 

Now Andrews, who also played in the original flag plant contest, has jumped into the fray while sticking up for his old friend and teammate. 

Andrews' Ravens lead the 49ers 17-14 at halftime. 

