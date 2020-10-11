OU football: Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown both score in Ravens' 27-3 win against Bengals

Former OU and current Baltimore Ravens players Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown both had incredible outings in a 27-3 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here’s a look at both of their performances:
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown
Following an impressive showing in Week 4 of the NFL regular season, Brown remained consistent, catching six passes for a team high 77 yards and one touchdown.
Back to the endzone for @Primetime_jet❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/PNkdI2FB23— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020
The receiver’s first and only touchdown of the day came off a rollout pass from reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, putting the Ravens up 17-0 with 14:54 remaining in the second quarter.
Mark Andrews
The former Sooner tight end Andrews had another high volume day, catching six receptions for 56 yards and another red-zone touchdown.
TOUCHDOWN, @Mandrews_81 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/SW7nWSE2fG— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020
Today’s score added onto what was already a team leading total of three touchdown receptions (now four), as Andrews hopes to continue his red-zone production going into Week 6 of the NFL regular season.
The pair's next game is on Sunday Oct. 18. at noon C.T. when the Ravens (4-1) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1).
Correction: This story was updated at 4:27 p.m. Oct. 11 to reflect the correct final score of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.
