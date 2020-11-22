You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Mark Andrews, CeeDee Lamb post big games with touchdowns, Sooners in the NFL week 11

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Andews

Junior tight end Mark Andrews catches the ball March 14.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Nine former Sooners took the field for NFL teams on Sunday afternoon in week 11 of the 2020 season.

Here’s a look at some of the more notable performances:

Mark Andrews

The Baltimore Ravens tight end caught five passes for 96 yards and one touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

The score made it six touchdown receptions for Andrews this season. However, it wasn’t enough, as the Ravens took a 30-24 overtime loss.

CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys receiver caught four passes for 34 yards — including an amazing off balance catch in the end zone — in a 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

With the score, Lamb now has four touchdown receptions on the season and currently has 48 catches on the year, the most for any Cowboys rookie receiver.

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns quarterback led his team to a 22-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, completing 12 out of his 22 passes for 207 yards.

The win moved Mayfield and his team to 7-3 on the season, vaulting the Browns up to second place in the AFC North.

Other performances:

Lions running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 18 yards on seven carries in a 20-0 loss to the Panthers.

Bengals running back Samaje Perine rushed for 19 yards on five carries in a 20-9 loss to Washington.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had four solo tackles and seven total tackles today in a 34-28 win over the Jets.

Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had one reception for 13 yards.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson played against the Browns before leaving the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was targeted three times in his team’s loss, but ended up with zero catches. 

