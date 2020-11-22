You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Mark Andrews catches touchdown, leads Ravens in receiving in 30-24 loss to Titans

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews made five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown and was his team’s leading receiver in a 30-24 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Andrews had a 30-yard catch to set the Ravens up for their first touchdown of the game halfway through the second quarter. The touchdown would give Baltimore a 14-7 lead.

Later in the game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a perfect pass to Andrews for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Ravens the lead again in the third quarter. The score was Andrews’ first since week five against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite the big game, the Ravens were not able to hold on, as they lost in overtime and dropped to third place in the AFC North. Andrews and the Ravens will look to bounce back on Thanksgiving night against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.

