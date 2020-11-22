OU football: Mark Andrews catches touchdown, leads Ravens in receiving in 30-24 loss to Titans

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews made five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown and was his team’s leading receiver in a 30-24 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Andrews had a 30-yard catch to set the Ravens up for their first touchdown of the game halfway through the second quarter. The touchdown would give Baltimore a 14-7 lead.
MAKE YOUR MARKTune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/8QAVRfDPY2— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 22, 2020
Later in the game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a perfect pass to Andrews for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Ravens the lead again in the third quarter. The score was Andrews’ first since week five against the Cincinnati Bengals.
What a BEAUTY. @Lj_era8 to @Mandrews_81 for the TOUCHDOWN❗️❗️Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/QJBFhHegjQ— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 22, 2020
Despite the big game, the Ravens were not able to hold on, as they lost in overtime and dropped to third place in the AFC North. Andrews and the Ravens will look to bounce back on Thanksgiving night against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.