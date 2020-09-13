OU football: Mark Andrews catches 2 touchdown passes in Ravens' 38-6 opening week win

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a huge performance against the Cleveland Browns during a 38-6 blowout win on Sunday, catching 5 passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
Andrews was poised to continue his prominent role in the Ravens lineup in his first game of 2020. In 2019 he became a common target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, nearly doubling his targets from the previous year from 50 to 98.
After the Ravens picked off Andrews’ former quarterback Baker Mayfield, Andrews caught a 5-yard touchdown pass for Baltimore’s first score of the game, setting the tone for the rest of the contest.
The duo is back! @Lj_era8 to @Mandrews_81 for the TOUCHDOWN! pic.twitter.com/jwAN7q1iIr— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2020
Andrews played an instrumental role once again during Baltimore’s drive to close out the first half, garnering three targets and then snagging a touchdown with six seconds left on the clock.
Numero ✌ for @Lj_era8 and @Mandrews_81! pic.twitter.com/06bj6xSSnM— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2020
Andrews' and Baltimore’s next game will be at Houston on Sept. 30 at 3:25 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS.
