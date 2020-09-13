You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Mark Andrews catches 2 touchdown passes in Ravens' 38-6 opening week win

  • Updated
Mark Andrews

Then-junior tight end Mark Andrews celebrates his touchdown during the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 2, 2017. 

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a huge performance against the Cleveland Browns during a 38-6 blowout win on Sunday, catching 5 passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. 

Andrews was poised to continue his prominent role in the Ravens lineup in his first game of 2020. In 2019 he became a common target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, nearly doubling his targets from the previous year from 50 to 98.

After the Ravens picked off Andrews’ former quarterback Baker Mayfield, Andrews caught a 5-yard touchdown pass for Baltimore’s first score of the game, setting the tone for the rest of the contest. 

Andrews played an instrumental role once again during Baltimore’s drive to close out the first half, garnering three targets and then snagging a touchdown with six seconds left on the clock. 

Andrews' and Baltimore’s next game will be at Houston on Sept. 30 at 3:25 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS.

