OU football: Mark Andrews catches 2 touchdown passes in Ravens' 31-17 win over Washington

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight-end Mark Andrews had a strong outing Sunday afternoon, catching three passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 31-17 win over Washington.
Following back to back disappointing performances, Andrews quickly recovered, becoming the primary red-zone target for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Sunday.
The tight end’s first touchdown capped an eight play, 75-yard drive, putting the Ravens up 21-7.
MANDREWS FOR SEVEN❗️❗️@Mandrews_81 Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/rTspxtMhYe— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2020
On the ensuing possession, Andrews caught another touchdown pass — for 25 yards this time — to further the Ravens lead to 28-7 with 8:42 left in the third quarter.
Two TD day for @Mandrews_81. #OUDNA📺 #BALvsWAS on CBS pic.twitter.com/H0ScoXs9vL— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 4, 2020
Andrews now has 14 receiving touchdowns since the beginning of last year, which is the most of any current NFL player in the league during that span.
TE @Mandrews_81 now has 14 receiving TDs since the start of last year. That's more than any other player in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/okx6ZBjEJQ— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2020
The former Sooner’s next game is on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 12:00 p.m C.T. on CBS against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1).
