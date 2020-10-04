You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Mark Andrews catches 2 touchdown passes in Ravens' 31-17 win over Washington

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Andrews stiff arms

Junior tight end Mark Andrews stiff arms his opponent to avoid getting tackled Nov. 18

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight-end Mark Andrews had a strong outing Sunday afternoon, catching three passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 31-17 win over Washington.

Following back to back disappointing performances, Andrews quickly recovered, becoming the primary red-zone target for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Sunday.

The tight end’s first touchdown capped an eight play, 75-yard drive, putting the Ravens up 21-7.

On the ensuing possession, Andrews caught another touchdown pass — for  25 yards this time — to further the Ravens lead to 28-7 with 8:42 left in the third quarter.

Andrews now has 14 receiving touchdowns since the beginning of last year, which is the most of any current NFL player in the league during that span.

The former Sooner’s next game is on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 12:00 p.m C.T. on CBS against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1). 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments