OU football: Mark Andrews breaks Ravens' single-season tight end touchdown record

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' stellar sophomore campaign in the NFL continued on Thursday night, as the big man made his eighth touchdown catch of 2019, breaking a franchise record for touchdowns by a tight end in a single season.
That’s the record!@Mandrews_81 now with the most TD receptions by a TE in @Ravens history! #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/WWU333QjsN— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 13, 2019
Prior to Andrews' breakout this season, only two Ravens tight ends, Todd Heap in 2005 and Dennis Pitta in 2012, had ever scored seven times in a season.
Andrews record breaking second quarter score put the Ravens up 21-7 over the New York Jets, and Baltimore leads by that same score at halftime.
