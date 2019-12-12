You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Mark Andrews breaks Ravens' single-season tight end touchdown record

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mark Andrews

Former Sooner Mark Andrews on the field at the Bedlam game Nov. 10.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Dailly

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' stellar sophomore campaign in the NFL continued on Thursday night, as the big man made his eighth touchdown catch of 2019, breaking a franchise record for touchdowns by a tight end in a single season. 

Prior to Andrews' breakout this season, only two Ravens tight ends, Todd Heap in 2005 and Dennis Pitta in 2012, had ever scored seven times in a season.

Andrews record breaking second quarter score put the Ravens up 21-7 over the New York Jets, and Baltimore leads by that same score at halftime.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments