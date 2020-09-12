OU football: Marcus Major to start at running back for Sooners against Missouri State, per report

Redshirt freshman Marcus Major will start at running back over junior T.J. Pledger in Oklahoma's season opener against Missouri State Saturday night, per a report from KFOR's Nate Feken.
Sources: Marcus Major will start at running back for the #Sooners. The former #OKPreps standout has been compared to Adrian Peterson before. pic.twitter.com/iJcM3iiVRI— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) September 12, 2020
A reason for Pledger, who was named the starter when the depth chart came out Thursday, not being the starter has not been disclosed.
Major, a former ESPN four-star recruit out of Oklahoma City, rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries in the 2019 season, where he made appearances in three games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.