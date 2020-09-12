You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Marcus Major to start at running back for Sooners against Missouri State, per report

Marcus Major

Freshman running back Marcus Major during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

Redshirt freshman Marcus Major will start at running back over junior T.J. Pledger in Oklahoma's season opener against Missouri State Saturday night, per a report from KFOR's Nate Feken.

A reason for Pledger, who was named the starter when the depth chart came out Thursday, not being the starter has not been disclosed.

Major, a former ESPN four-star recruit out of Oklahoma City, rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries in the 2019 season, where he made appearances in three games.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

