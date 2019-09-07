OU football: Marcus Major suits up for Sooners against South Dakota

Freshman running back Marcus Major is suited up for Oklahoma's game against South Dakota on Saturday night.
Marcus Major suited out tonight. Should get plenty of carries. pic.twitter.com/a1zWkh2cg3— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 7, 2019
Major didn't suit up in Oklahoma's 49-31 win over Houston Sunday, Sept. 1, due to injury.
The running back out of Oklahoma City was ranked the No. 5 high school player in the state of Oklahoma's class of 2019.
