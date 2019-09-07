You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Marcus Major suits up for Sooners against South Dakota

  • Updated
Marcus Major

Oklahoma freshman running back Marcus Major goes through warmups before the Sooners' game against South Dakota Sept. 7. 

Freshman running back Marcus Major is suited up for Oklahoma's game against South Dakota on Saturday night. 

Major didn't suit up in Oklahoma's 49-31 win over Houston Sunday, Sept. 1, due to injury.

The running back out of Oklahoma City was ranked the No. 5 high school player in the state of Oklahoma's class of 2019.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

