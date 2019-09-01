OU football: Marcus Major not dressed out for Sooners season opener

Oklahoma freshman running back Marcus Major was not dressed out prior to the Sooners' game against Houston.
Marcus Major is not dressed out, it appears. No sign of TJ Pledger (surgery) either. #Sooners— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 1, 2019
Major is a freshman out of Millwood High School in Oklahoma City. The class of 2019 signee was a four-star recruit and ranked as the fifth-best prospect in Oklahoma and the 16th-best running back in the nation.
He is one of two Sooner running backs not dressed out for the Houston game. Redshirt sophomore T.J. Pledger is also set to be out after undergoing an apparent arm surgery earlier in the week.
