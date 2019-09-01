You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Marcus Major not dressed out for Sooners season opener

Marcus Major

Running back Marcus Major signs with the Sooners.

 Photo courtesy of Rivals.com

Oklahoma freshman running back Marcus Major was not dressed out prior to the Sooners' game against Houston.

Major is a freshman out of Millwood High School in Oklahoma City. The class of 2019 signee was a four-star recruit and ranked as the fifth-best prospect in Oklahoma and the 16th-best running back in the nation.

He is one of two Sooner running backs not dressed out for the Houston game. Redshirt sophomore T.J. Pledger is also set to be out after undergoing an apparent arm surgery earlier in the week.

