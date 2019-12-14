You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: LSU's Joe Burrow wins Heisman over Jalen Hurts, others

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma's Heisman Trophy reign is over. 

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow took home the coveted trophy — given to the best player in college football — Saturday night over Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Hurts finished second in the voting. 

Sooners took home the previous two Heisman trophies, as Baker Mayfield won in 2017 and Kyler Murray won in 2018. Hurts joined Mayfield, Murray and Dede Westbrook as Oklahoma's fourth finalist in five years — the most by any school in a five-year span. 

Hurts, despite not winning the award, undoubtedly had a spectacular lone season with the Sooners after transferring from Alabama. Hurts totaled 4,889 yards and 51 touchdowns, compared to Burrow's 5,004 yards and 51 touchdowns. 

Burrow and Hurts will meet again in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 28 in Atlanta when No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 1 LSU face off in the Peach Bowl. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments