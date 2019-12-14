OU football: LSU's Joe Burrow wins Heisman over Jalen Hurts, others

Oklahoma's Heisman Trophy reign is over.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow took home the coveted trophy — given to the best player in college football — Saturday night over Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Hurts finished second in the voting.
1. Burrow (2,608 points)2. Hurts (762)3. Fields (747)4. Young (643)...5. Taylor (189)6. Dobbins (114)7. Lawrence (88)8. Hubbard (68)9. Etienne (25)10. Tagovailoa (24)— Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) December 15, 2019
Sooners took home the previous two Heisman trophies, as Baker Mayfield won in 2017 and Kyler Murray won in 2018. Hurts joined Mayfield, Murray and Dede Westbrook as Oklahoma's fourth finalist in five years — the most by any school in a five-year span.
Hurts, despite not winning the award, undoubtedly had a spectacular lone season with the Sooners after transferring from Alabama. Hurts totaled 4,889 yards and 51 touchdowns, compared to Burrow's 5,004 yards and 51 touchdowns.
Burrow and Hurts will meet again in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 28 in Atlanta when No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 1 LSU face off in the Peach Bowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.