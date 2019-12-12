You are the owner of this article.
OU football: LSU's Joe Burrow beats Jalen Hurts for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Sooners game against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts lost the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night. The award is given annually to the nation's best player.

Both transfer quarterbacks have been crucial in leading their teams to conference titles and College Football Playoff appearances this season, as Hurts has totaled 4,889 yards and 51 touchdowns. The Sooners have a 12-1 record on the year and won their fifth consecutive Big 12 crown last week.

Burrow has been the catalyst in an offensive renaissance for the undefeated Tigers and his 4,715 passing yards and 48 touchdowns have him as the front runner for the Heisman Trophy. 

No. 1 LSU takes on No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals at 3 p.m. CT Dec. 28 in Atlanta.

