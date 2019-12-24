OU football: LSU's Dave Aranda, Tigers discuss preparing for Sooners — 'They're definitely a top team for a reason'

No. 1 LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, along with linebackers K'Lavon Chaisson and Patrick Queen, and safety Grant Delpit, discussed preparing for the No. 4 Sooners' offense ahead of the Peach Bowl at a press conference Tuesday.
Here's what the Tigers had to say.
Oklahoma's underrated run game
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson: "I feel like the running game is probably more underrated than what it is. People think they're more of a passing team, but they're running the ball in tremendous ways, I feel like they take over the Big 12 by running the ball.
"They're definitely a top team for a reason. When you have your quarterback leading, I think, the conference in rushing yards with almost 1,300 rushing yards, that's a lethal weapon, something you don't see often in the game of football at this age. It's going to be a task, a challenge that we're put up to, but I feel like we're well prepared for it, thanks to Coach Aranda."
On defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's first season at OU
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda: "I think he's done a great job. I remember talking to him when he was still back out west and we talked about the stemming that he was using and the different stunts. He moves his front more than really anybody.
"I was really impressed in the talk that we had, because he organized all that. I think that's what I had never seen before was organizing the stems and the stunts and being able to have so much multiplicity with one-word calls and able to get in and out of things.
"I feel when I watch Oklahoma's defense play, which I've watched quite a few games, the violence they play with, how hard they play, the speed in which they play with, I mean, that's the first thing you see and that's a great quality to jump off the screen."
Preparing for Oklahoma's offense
LSU safety Grant Delpit: "They've got playmakers all in that room. CeeDee was a Biletnikof finalist for a reason. He's probably the second best receiver in the country besides Ja'Marr.
"They try to get him the ball a lot. He's truly a playmaker. They've got other speedy guys and guys that can catch the ball in the room. So it's going to be hard to stop. But, you know, CeeDee is a great player. They've got a lot of talent in the room. It's going to be a fun game."
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen: PATRICK QUEEN: "Their offense, Jalen's a great quarterback, you know. CeeDee Lamb is a great wide receiver. They do a lot of plays, like Coach said. Looking at the film, everybody's got to do their job. We're going to stick to the game plan. We trust Coach with his game plan. It's a great one. We'll see what happens."
