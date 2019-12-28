OU football: LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire to only be used for 'emergency use' against Sooners in College Football Playoff, Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will only play for "emergency use" in the Peach Bowl against No. 4 Oklahoma, per LSU radio.
#LSU radio's Gordy Rush says Clyde Edwards-Helaire will only be used for emergency use for the Peach Bowl.— Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 28, 2019
Edwards-Helaire's availability has been a question all week leading up to the playoff game. He went through warmups in full uniform for the Tigers. He has 1,290 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on the season, and he added 399 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.
The Sooners and Tigers will kick off at approximately 3:20 p.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
