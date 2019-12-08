OU football: LSU presents tall task in College Football Playoff, but don't count Oklahoma out yet

Lincoln Riley was thousands of feet in the air when it was announced that he and the Sooners had officially made the College Football Playoff.
Riley was out recruiting, as national signing day on Dec. 18 is quickly approaching. But before he took off, he sat down on the airport runway with ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski for a short interview about the playoff.
“We’ve lived this story before,” Riley told Wojciechowski. “We know the quality of league we play in. We knew the quality of team we had in that locker room and knew if we could improve on the things that we needed to improve on — coaches, players, everybody, and go on a run — that we could give ourselves that opportunity.”
It wasn’t an hour later that it was announced No. 4 Oklahoma would face No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 in Atlanta for a chance to play in the national championship against the winner of the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. The Sooners, who are 0-3 in playoff games, enter the four-team playoff as 11.5-point underdogs.
Their task is undoubtedly tall.
LSU has arguably been the best team in the country. Led by Heisman-favorite quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers have been dominant, beating No. 5 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, No. 12 Auburn and No. 13 Alabama. Their offense is ranked No. 1 in the country, leaving Oklahoma’s vastly improved defense with its toughest challenge yet.
“Obviously, LSU is tough to stop. They've done a great job all year,” Riley said. “Joe Burrow's had a great run, obviously played extremely well at the quarterback position. A lot of dynamic playmakers on the outside. And from what I've been able to see so far, their offensive line has done a great job as well. So give them credit. They're really good. They do a great job. It's fortunate for us we do, through the years, get to see a bunch of really good offenses. This will certainly be as good as they face.”
Nearly everyone is counting the Sooners out.
“Imagine sitting here, you’re a player, and all you’re hearing about is Clemson, LSU, Ohio State,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said Sunday. “You’re an OU player and coach, that’s gonna fire them up.”
And Oklahoma has 20 days to file away every bit of bulletin board material it can find, because the Sooners are going to need all of it.
But the Sooners may not be the easy out everyone expects them to be. Oklahoma has continually found ways to win and fight back into the playoff despite, as Riley has said, not having played its best ball yet.
“Coach Riley, (I’ve) followed him all of his career,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “He does a tremendous job at Oklahoma. Oklahoma has great tradition, an outstanding football team. It’ll be a great battle.”
Just 44 days ago, the Sooners’ playoff hopes looked all but dead. Oklahoma had shockingly lost to Kansas State in Manhattan. It was going to take a minor miracle just for OU to be in the conversation. Utah, Oregon, Minnesota, Penn State and Georgia all needed to lose at least twice for the Sooners to have any shot.
But the toughest challenge of all?
Oklahoma’s daunting schedule: Iowa State, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State and Baylor again.
"We've got to take every game one at a time. We don't skip from October to December, January, without getting over November,” senior quarterback Jalen Hurts said after OU’s loss to Kansas State. "Climbing this mountain is not easy. It's treacherous."
It took a failed 2-point conversion, a 25-point comeback, a late interception, a rivalry road win and overtime, but Oklahoma climbed the mountain.
“There is a narrative out there that the SEC is a different animal, but the Big 12 is tough,” Hurts said after Oklahoma’s 30-23 overtime win against Baylor. “Winning championships is hard, and winning is not easy. Coach Riley talked about it every day, emphasize it every time, so we talk about situations in the game where we may have momentum or we may not. Regardless, it's not supposed to be easy. We expect it to be that way.
“The mental toughness of this team and how we go about our business every day, just putting emphasis on focus, energy, passion, kind of the monumental aspects of our team. We embrace it all, and we attack.”
Oklahoma players and coaches will be the first to say their journey isn’t over. OU has two things it’s never had in the College Football Playoff: a defense and a leader who’s been to the top of the mountain.
With new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch leading the way, Oklahoma’s defense ranks 24th in the country coming into the game. It ranked 101st in 2018, 68th in 2017 and 29th in 2015. Playing on a national stage, the Sooners will have the chance to prove a narrative wrong if they can shut LSU’s offense down.
“I mean, it would be huge for this team, period, to be able to get that opportunity,” said junior linebacker Kenneth Murray after the Big 12 Championship. “I think that’s what I’m focused on, is us as a team getting that opportunity. Whether we play in the College Football Playoff or we just play outside in the backyard, ‘Speed D’ is going to do our jobs, go out there and execute.”
And with Hurts, who played in three national championships at Alabama and won one, Oklahoma has a leader who knows what it takes to win it all. For him, he could accomplish exactly what he came to Norman for.
“I told Coach (Alex) Grinch after this game, just how crazy it is,” Hurts said, “if I would have ever thought as a true freshman, starting for Coach (Nick) Saban, winning an SEC Championship, going to a national championship, that I would be a Big 12 Champion with the Oklahoma Sooners in three years, I would think he was crazy, too.
“But God works in mysterious ways, and I'm blessed to be here with these guys.”
This is the most complete team Oklahoma’s had to offer in the College Football Playoff. From Riley to Hurts to Grinch to Murray, the Sooners are giving to give all they’ve got.
Because that’s all they’ve done all season.
“We've had a job to do as a team, which was continue to prove through the year, trust the things we could and ultimately win a Big 12 Championship,” Riley said Saturday. “We've done that. We will see whatever road it takes us on, but whichever one it is...
“We will be ready.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.