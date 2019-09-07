You are the owner of this article.
OU football: LSU plants flag in Texas stadium after win over Longhorns

Texas Football

Texas coach Tom Herman and the UT players prepare to run out of the tunnel before the Red River Showdown in the Cotton Bowl Oct. 6.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Flag planting was so 2017.

LSU took one out of Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma's playbook Saturday night, planting a flag in the middle of Texas' field after a 45-38 win over the Longhorns. 

In 2017, Mayfield did the same thing after the Sooners beat Ohio State on the road. 

Looks like Mayfield is a trendsetter after all. Now we'll just have to wait and see if LSU apologizes. 

Oklahoma will face Texas in the Cotton Bowl Saturday, Oct. 12. 

