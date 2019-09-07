OU football: LSU plants flag in Texas stadium after win over Longhorns

Flag planting was so 2017.
LSU took one out of Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma's playbook Saturday night, planting a flag in the middle of Texas' field after a 45-38 win over the Longhorns.
#LSU flag planted in Austin. pic.twitter.com/iHmKeyNfkW— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 8, 2019
In 2017, Mayfield did the same thing after the Sooners beat Ohio State on the road.
Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8— ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017
Looks like Mayfield is a trendsetter after all. Now we'll just have to wait and see if LSU apologizes.
Oklahoma will face Texas in the Cotton Bowl Saturday, Oct. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.